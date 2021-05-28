Watch
Emily's First Check-in at the Diet Center

Posted at 2:51 PM, May 28, 2021
Emily Lampa takes us along on her weight loss journey at The Diet Center for her first check-in. Sheri Zillioux and Emily discuss the weight Emily has lost in this first week, which was an amazing 5 pounds. The measuring tape also showed inches lost already. Great job Emily! For more information, please visit: TheDietCenter.com

