Emily visits the Buffalo Curling Club

Today, Emily Lampa visited the Buffalo Curling Club in Amherst NY. She spoke with Marie Nowak, treasurer, Buffalo Curling Club, who says it’s always a great time to get into curling. There are about six weeks left in the season and it’s never too late to join up or get started. You can do curling at any age from youth right on up. Marie says, “That’s what our programs do. We have youth programming, we have adaptive curling, people in wheelchairs, we have a blind curler, we have a veteran’s curling program and then our leagues cover everyone from 21 to, I’m 67 and there are a couple of curlers older than me.” If you feel you can’t do it because of bad knees or a bad hip, they have an adaptive stick that makes it more like shuffleboard.

This Buffalo Club is non-profit and volunteered run. Marie tells us that membership is important; they need members to keep the club going because they are not-for-profit. She says they try to keep it as affordable as possible for people.

As membership grows, they have the ability grow to six sheets. Also with six sheets they can get national tournaments to come to Buffalo.

If you would like more information on the Buffalo Curling Club visit http://Buffalocurlingclub.org