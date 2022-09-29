Emily talks with two of the stars of The Rookie

Did you happen to catch the season premiere of season 5 of The Rookie? It premiered this past Sunday right here on Channel 7. It’s going to be an intense season with officer John Nolan once again face-to-face with a serial killer and his fellow officers are bringing the heat. What will happen with officers Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen, aka #Chenford this season. Emily Lampa caught up with Melissa O’Neil & Eric Winter who play Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen to see if we could get some juicy tidbits. Check out what they have to say.

You can watch The Rookie every Sunday night at 10pm right here on Channel 7/ABC.