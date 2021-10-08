Emily talks with two of the sharks from Shark Tank

Mark Cuban and guest shark Emma Grede talk with Emily about the season premiere of Shark Tank. Emma Grede is the CEO and co-founder of Good American and the cofounder of SKIMS alongside Kim Kardashian West. She says she couldn’t be more happy to be on Shark Tank because is wasn’t so long ago that she was raising money and raising investments for her own businesses and it is incredible to be able to give that opportunity to other people

Mark Cuban says there are some incredible entrepreneurs, incredible business’s and during the pandemic people had the opportunity to follow their passions and create companies in their garage when they had the time to do it and it turned into some incredible business’s that we saw. Mark says one of his all-time favorites, a cure for hiccups. He says there is finally a scientifically proven cure for hiccups we will have to watch Shark Tank to find out where, when and what it is.

For more information on Shark Tank go to abc.com/shows/shark-tank