Emily talks to one of the stars of the program Rebel

Mel talks with actor Any Garcia who is on the television show Rebel. He says he is having a very good time on this show.

With the year-long shutdown there was no work. He says he was able to do a little thing here and a little thing there; very short, one day here, one day there. Like everybody else he said they just stayed home.

Andy Garcia says he was blessed that coming out of this pandemic he got this series which is a blessing and he is going to do a movie when the show wraps up in June. It is a sequel to Father of the Bride, and it is a blessing to go back to work so quickly.

Rebel is inspired by Erin Brockovich’s life, being an advocate and she worked with a law firm and lawyer who represented her cases which is his character comes in. Garcia says they are not playing those actual people. Katie Sagal is not playing Erin Brockovich. She is playing a character is sort of modeled off of Erin’s life.

When asked what he love about his character being her boss, Garcia says gets to honor a man that is of his same culture which is rare which is important to him. They gave his character the opportunity to become a lawyer. He is a man who came over at the age of five, like himself, fleeing a dictatorship and get the opportunities to fulfill your dreams here in America is something that is close to home.

You can watch Rebel tonight at 10pm right here on 7ABC.

