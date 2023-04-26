Emily talks NFL Draft with Matt Bove and we meet baby Ellie

WKBW sports director Matt Bove talked with Emily Lampa about the Buffalo Bills and the upcoming NFL draft. They discussed what the Buffalo Bills may do. The NFL draft can be seen right here on 7ABC starting tomorow, April 27th. The night kicks off with a live Leading the Charge Draft special at 7:30pm followed by NFL Draft at 8pm. The draft also airs on Friday night at 7pm and Saturday starting at noon right here on 7ABC.

Not only did they talk about the draft, Matt introduced us to his beautiful new six week old baby girl Ellie.