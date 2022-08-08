Emily Lampa submits peppers for Erie County Fair Growing Aces Media Competition

Monday on AM Buffalo, Emily Lampa snipped two green peppers LIVE on the show which she will be submitting to the Erie County Fair Growing Aces Media Competition.

It was over two months ago that Emily and other participating media personalities in Western New York picked up their baby pepper plants from the Erie County Fairgrounds. The “Growing Aces" plant kits were provided by Eden Valley Growers & MCR Farms. Plant expertise was not a requirement of this competition. According to the competition rules, "All you need to do is supply the location, care, water and of course share the progress of your plants along the way this summer."

Emily posted details of her pepper plants' growth journey across her and AM Buffalo's social media accounts.

Entries will be on display inside the Ag-Grange Building for the length of time they are in prime condition.

#ECFGrowingAces Pepper entry drop off to the Fairgrounds is on August 8 between 1:00 and 8:00pn to the Ag-Grange Building. Judging will take place on Tuesday, August 9.

Top score will be awarded the 2022 Growing Aces Champion among all entries.

AM Buffalo is the defending champion of the Erie County Fair Media Growing Competition. In last year's competition, AM Buffalo grew the winning tomatoes!

Make sure to follow AM Buffalo and watch all week to find out who takes home this year's 1st place ribbon.