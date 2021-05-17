Emily Lampa ‘s weight loss journey at The Diet Center

Emily says this year she turned 40 and she said it was an eye-opening experience. She says you somewhat look back at what you’ve been, and you look forward at where you’re going. With the pandemic she was starting to ask herself a lot of questions…am I eating healthy, was I really taking care of myself. She says her family, like other families have things like diabetes if you are not taking care of yourself, high blood pressure, heart disease and some of those things are in her family and she thought to herself the pandemic can’t be good with all the weight she says she knows she put on and she has decided to make a life change.

Emily headed over to the Diet Center to start on her journey. Sheri Zillioux, board certified health and wellness coach says it’s the easiest hardest program you’ll ever do. She says it the easy because you don’t have to calorie count, point count, carb count because they give you everything you need but you do have to do due diligence with every morsal you put in your mouth. Sheri says they will keep you motivated until you reach your goal weight.

The first step for Emily started before she walked through the door. She filled out a quick health profile to make sure she was good to go. She brought that with her to her initial consultation. After going through her consultation, it was time to take her measurements and stepping on the scale. The next steps included her waist measurement and body fat measurement. Next what is her goal weight? If she follows the diet 100% she can lose 33 pounds in three months. Emily’s first check-in is this Wednesday and she will put it up as a Facebook live so you can go on the journey with her.

The Diet Center has two WNY locations. They are located in Amherst and Lockport.

716-320-1515

