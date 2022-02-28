Emily Lampa learns to make Paczki’s at Paula’s Donuts

Tomorrow is Paczki Day across Western New York. This morning Emily Lampa was live at Paula’s Donuts at their newest location in downtown Buffalo in the Larkinville community to show you what goes into making these deliciously decadent treats.

She spoke with Christy Worthington from Paula’s Donuts about these special donuts that are only available for two days and Emily even tries her hand at filling the donuts.

Mel asks the question…are you team glazed or team powdered? She spoke with Andrea Kallivrousis, marketing director at Paula’s Donuts and learns about the Paczki donut and then tries both powered and glazed Paczki donuts to find out if she is team glazed or team powered.

