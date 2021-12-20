Emily is at Juniper Glen Assisted Living & Memory Care

Jennifer Karcz, RN, head of nursing department at Juniper Glen Assisted Living and Memory care tells Emily she loves her job, and this is her calling. She has been in nursing for over 25 years and in healthcare for over 30 years. Jennifer says, I love being able to make sure that all the medical care is managed and that all the residents are taken care of with exemplary care.

Jennifer wants them to know that this is their home. She says each induvial resident that lives here has their home and we respect that, but we also give them that medical or that physical or that spiritual or that psycho-social interaction that makes the autumn of their life so rich.

Jennifer says the staffing ratio is amazing, we have no agency in here whatsoever. We have wonderful caregivers who have so much experience. They have been trained to take care of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. She says we keep them engaged and our place is intelligently designed for people with specific cognitive challenges. Jennifer says we are there to assist them and it’s every single caregiver and nurse we have here, are anticipating the needs of our residents and exceeding the expectations of the families and we hear lots of great stories from the families, they really love their loved one being here at Juniper Glen

For more information give them a call at 716-902-3361