Emily goes back to The Diet Center for a tune-up

Emily Lampa says she is getting a tune-up after an indulgent Thanksgiving and Christmas. She says this is one of the perks of being on this amazing program is that even if you gain a couple of pounds it isn’t the end of the World. The Diet Center coaches teach you how to get back on track.

Emily is back at The Diet Center and she tells Sheri Zillioux, national board-certified health and wellness coach that she told her something that stuck with me since the moment she made goal weight. That was never let it get it past a certain point…ten pounds. Sheri says if you put your pants on and they are too tight or you step on the scale and you see ten pounds up from where you want to be, it is time to take immediate corrective action. She says don’t let ten turn into 15 to 20; you will regret that and it will take longer to take that weight back off.

Sheri says she does one maybe two tune-ups a year. There is no shame in that. Emily says she is excited to be back because she knows it works and that’s why she is excited to be back. Emily went back two weeks later, and she lost nine pounds.

The Diet Center has three WNY locations. They are located in Amherst, Lockport and Hamburg

716-320-1515

For more information go to thedietcenter.com