Emily and Mercedes try indoor rock climbing at Niagara Climbing Center

The holidays are over now what? If you are already running out of ideas of things to do with the kids why not try indoor climbing.

Niagara Climbing Center is a full-service indoor climbing gym in the Buffalo/Niagara area and have been in operation since 1998.

Rock Climbing is one of the fastest growing sports in America and offers an exciting and challenging mental and physical workout emphasizing strength, flexibility and endurance.

Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson decided to give it a try. Check out the fun they had at Niagara Climbing Center.

For more information go to: Niagaraclimbingcenter.com

