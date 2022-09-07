Emily and Mercedes go to the Buffalo and Erie County library

September is library sign-up month and Emily and Mercedes took a trip to the library to find out more about all the library has to offer.

John Spears from the Buffalo and Erie County Library says, “So many people don’t realize everything a library card can do for them and library sign-up month is an opportunity for us to just meet so many new people and just tell them everything that we have to offer. A lot of people know we check out books, dvds, cd’s, a lot of people don’t know that we have musical instruments, you can check out fishing poles. You can check out almost anything you can imagine. If we don’t have it, ask. We will see what we can do.” John says this month is a chance for them to let people know that we aren’t your grandpa’s library.

There are 37 libraries located in Erie County and they know that not everyone can make it into the building and a lot of people don’t like to use physical materials. E-materials are there for people who can’t come into the library, people who may be homebound, or people who just prefer it.

The children’s librarian Kristi Dougherty says “We start from when you are babies all the way to lifelong learning through retirement and beyond that so we have some resources not just for children but for parents and educators.

Where should parents start? Kristi says she would recommend you start with the picture books section. Picture books can explain like a hair cut or going to school. Next she say are the reader books for our emergent readers with phonics and sight words.

Storytime in a bag is especially for early childhood providers, not just educators but mom groups and parenting groups as well. Inside the bag are sixteen copies of a board book. There is a copy for the facilitator to read and a copy for each child. There are over 40 titles you can check out. You can order them to your closest library and you get them for three weeks. Kristi says luckily they are fine-free so you don’t have to worry about getting them back on time, they will automatically renew it for you.

The launch pad at the library is a place people can come and have access to technology to make creative space whether that be making buttons or using the recording studio and accessing professional grade audio and video editing software. Jordan Smith, makerspace librarian says everything is free. The studios does require your library card but the other stuff is completely free, so the 3D printer, the button makers, and the laser cutter. They offer training on so if you never used it before, you can come in and get a little help. The library also offer free seeds for planting and all seeds are native to the region. You can even learn to knit and crochet. Again, all you need is your library card.

For more information go to buffalolib.org