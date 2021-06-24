The Ellicottville Championship Rodeo is taking place July 1st - July 4th. John Kent, owner Ellicottville Rodeo, says an IPRA (International Professional Rodeo Association) sanctioned rodeo and they get over 500 cowboys from all over the world competing in their arena for big prize money. He says it is excitement for the whole family if you have children or you don’t have children and if you like animals, they have a lot of them there. They have a lot events taking place and the show lasts 2:40, and there is lots of food as well as an adult tavern. They will also have fireworks.

Jayden Doutt is a 14 year-old rodeo performer. She says it is favorite thing to do. She says it is like freedom basically and it’s really fun to ride and see what you can do. Jayden says usually every weekend she is competing. This year she is competing with the women. Jayden says it is kind of scary to think about going against grown women but it’s pretty fun.

For more information or to get tickets visit ellicottvillerodeo.com. You can also buy tickets at the gate.

