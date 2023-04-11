Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Elizabeth Carey guest hosts today's AM Buffalo

Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 15:49:56-04

Elizabeth Carey, director of communication at AAA guest co-hosts AM Buffalo today. Elizabeth Carey says she has a special place in her heart for Channel 7 because she used to work here. She was on the air for 15 years giving the Business First segment from 2000 to 2015. Elizabeth shares a little bit about what’s going on in her life. She also has a love of travel. Elizabeth works for AAA and shares some travel tips.

Elizabeth Carey says she has a special place in her heart for Channel 7 because she used to work here. She was on the air for 15 years giving the Business First segment from 2000 to 2015. Elizabeth shares a little bit about what’s going on in her life. She also has a love of travel. Elizabeth works for AAA and shares some travel tips.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up