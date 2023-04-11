Elizabeth Carey guest hosts today's AM Buffalo

Elizabeth Carey, director of communication at AAA guest co-hosts AM Buffalo today. Elizabeth Carey says she has a special place in her heart for Channel 7 because she used to work here. She was on the air for 15 years giving the Business First segment from 2000 to 2015. Elizabeth shares a little bit about what’s going on in her life. She also has a love of travel. Elizabeth works for AAA and shares some travel tips.

