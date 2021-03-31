Elderwood opportunities and virtual job fair

Robin Makula, senior talent acquisition strategist for Elderwood says they are always seeking out quality clinical and non-clinical candidates. She says their skilled nursing facility and assistant living facilities in particular are seeking out registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and their CNA’s and even support aides and temporary nurse aides that don’t require a certification. All their facilities in Western New York and beyond are hiring.

Amanda Rusch, director of nursing at Elderwood Williamsville says Elderwood is a great company to work for. They have many different career paths especially if you are going through nursing.

You should register for the virtual job fair because it is virtual information session and virtual job interview opportunity they want you to get into a slot so they have dedicated time to speak to you directly.

The job fair takes place on April 6th and 7th. On April 6th the job fair takes place from 9:00am – 1:00pm and on April 7th the times are 1:00 – 5:00pm.

For more information you can visit elderwoodjobinterviews.com by clicking here

To learn more about careers at Elderwood visit elderwoodcareers.com by clicking here.

