AM Buffalo

Eggland's Best recipe for Very Berry Panzanella French Toast

Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 11:36:45-05

Jeannette Kreher-Herberling comes to us from her kitchen where she and her niece Leah shows us how to make Very Berry Panzanella French Toast using Eggland’s Best eggs.

Jeannette Kreher-Herberling is a fourth-generation farmer and her farm proudly produces Eggland’s Best Eggs. Eggland’s Best is committed to producing the finest, freshest, and most delicious eggs possible.

Eggland’s Best eggs have 25% less saturated fat, higher vitamins and nutrients, higher vitamin D, more vitamin E and B12, so you get a power punch in every single egg.

For this recipe and more go to Egglandsbest.com/recipe/berry-exciting-french-toast-panzanella

1-800-922-EGGS (3447)

