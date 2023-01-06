Eggland's Best recipe for Very Berry Panzanella French Toast

Jeannette Kreher-Herberling comes to us from her kitchen where she and her niece Leah shows us how to make Very Berry Panzanella French Toast using Eggland’s Best eggs.

Jeannette Kreher-Herberling is a fourth-generation farmer and her farm proudly produces Eggland’s Best Eggs. Eggland’s Best is committed to producing the finest, freshest, and most delicious eggs possible.

Eggland’s Best eggs have 25% less saturated fat, higher vitamins and nutrients, higher vitamin D, more vitamin E and B12, so you get a power punch in every single egg.

For this recipe and more go to Egglandsbest.com/recipe/berry-exciting-french-toast-panzanella

