Eggland’s Best recipe for sweet fig, bacon and walnut skillet bread

Jeannette Kreher Heberling is a fourth-generation egg farmer, and her family produces Eggland’s Best eggs. Jeannette says Eggland’s Best eggs are so god for you, they have extra vitamin D, three times the Omega and it also has vitamins B, and those are very good for us as we are going into winter.

Today Jeannette is making a sweet fig jam, bacon and toasted walnut skillet bread. Jeanette says this is a great crowd-pleasing recipe and it is an easy and tasty recipe.

