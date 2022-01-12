Watch
AM Buffalo

Actions

Eggland’s Best recipe for red pepper asiago gruyere bites

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 17:24:17-05

Jeannette Kreher Heberling is a fourth-generation egg farmer, and her family owns Kreher Family Farms. Today she is making a great appetizer called red pepper asiago gruyere bites. Jeannette says it is light and airy, cheesy and savory. It doesn’t matter if you are having a large gathering or a small gathering, these little bites are fantastic. Jeannette says truth be told, if you want to make them a little bit larger you could probably use them as a dinner rolls.

Eggland’s Best eggs have vitamin D. Vitamin D is good for your immune health. Eggs are also a great protein and you can use them any time of the day. Eggland’s Best eggs have 25% lower saturated fat so you know you are going to have a great healthy recipe any time of the day.

For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and this recipe and many more go to egglandsbest.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!