Eggland's Best recipe for Mexican Quiche

Jeannette Kreher-Herberling comes to us from her kitchen where she and her niece Leah shows us how to make a Mexican quiche. Jeanette says it is great to have kids in the kitchen because they learn necessary skills for life.

Jeannette Kreher-Herberling is a fourth-generation farmer and her farm proudly produces Eggland’s Best Eggs. Eggland’s Best is committed to producing the finest, freshest, and most delicious eggs possible.

There is a lot of protein in eggs and Jeannette says having the jokes as part of them gives you the minerals needed for your body and actually the yoke provides more of the protein.

Eggland’s Best eggs have 25% less saturated fat, higher vitamins and nutrients, higher vitamin D, more vitamin E and B12, so you get a power punch in every single egg.

