Eggland’s Best – Hawaiian loco moco recipe

Posted at 5:37 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 17:37:21-04

Today, we are back in Jeanette Kreher-Herberling's kitchen for another great Eggland's Best recipe. Jeanette Kreher Herberling, a fourth-generation farmer. Her family proudly produces Eggland’s Best eggs for you and your family. Today she and her niece are preparing a Hawaiian Loco Moco.

Jeannette says Eggland’s Best eggs have 25% less saturated fat, higher vitamins and nutrients, higher vitamin D, more vitamin E and B12, so you get a power punch in every single egg.

You can find this and many more great recipes at EgglandsBest.com

