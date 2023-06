Jeannette Kreher Heberling, Kreher Family Farms, has another great recipe for us. Today she is making corn dog muffins. In the recipe she is using England’s Best Eggs. Jeannette tells us Eggland’s Best eggs have six kinds of vitamin D, ten times the vitamin E, and double omega’s.

Jeannette Kreher Herberling also shares some of her favorite AM Buffalo stories.

If you would like the recipe for the corn dog muffins and many other recipes visit Egglandsbest.com