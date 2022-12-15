Officers Sheila and Valerie have been partners for 24 years. All of those years they have headed up the Edward District Christmas Toy Drive. Throughout the year they see families in need and take note of those needs. To them, this is an important piece in being there for the community. They collect the gifts, sort them according to what each family needs and they personally deliver them in bags. They consider this an honor. You can be a part of this year’s toy drive, just contact the Edward District police department.