Educational programs at the SPCA

Christine Davis, director of humane education, tells us about two of the programs offered by the SPCA serving Erie County. The first program is called “A Tale for Two.” The program started in 2018. A Tale for Two brings children and animals together in a unique way and is as beneficial to the animals as it is to the children. The animals benefit from increased socialization. Increased socialization for the animals in the shelter keeps them content and happy which means less stress and less illness. This improves the potential for a faster adoption.

The SPCA also has Kindness Camp. Children learn more about a variety of animal-related themes, increasing their compassion and respect for animals. Not only do children learn animal-related lessons, but they are able to interact first-hand with the animals at the SPCA.

For more information visit http://yourspca.org