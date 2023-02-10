EDF Renewables - Solar projects in Western New York

EDF Renewables is a renewable energy development company working on several solar projects in Western New York. Kevin Campbell, director of development with EDF Renewables joined us today on AM Buffalo to tell us more.

Kevin says they have many active solar projects in Western New York, one of which is going to start construction this later this year in Livingston County and six others are going to start construction in the coming years. Together, he says, these projects will generate 1,400 megawatts of electricity and that’s enough power to power 350,000 homes.

Kevin tells us there are many benefits for local communities. He says, “First participating farmers and land donors can benefit from a fixed long-term revenue stream to help stabilize their farming operations and help keep the farm or the land in the family for future generations. Second, we pay significant local taxes. In some cases, sometimes ten times what farming generates.” Third he says, “We are creating a shared ascend fund, which is basically money we distribute to the local communities so between $15,000 and $40,000 annually for local events, organizations and groups as determined by the local community.”

There are many misconceptions about solar energy says Kevin. One big misconception is that only the landowner hosting the project infrastructure benefits from the solar project. He says the truth is host community benefits financially from the solar project.

If you want to learn more about EDF Renewables and their projects in NY visit www.EDFRSolarNY.com