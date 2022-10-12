Eddy, Roswell’s new mobile lung cancer screening unit visits AM Buffalo

Eddy, Roswell’s new mobile lung cancer screening unit visited AM Buffalo to share some information about lung cancer screening.

Eddy is designed to increase access to lung cancer screening to racially diverse neighborhoods and communities throughout Western New York and New York State.

Despite a 5-year survival rate of just 20% for lung cancer patients, the screening compliance rate nationwide is just 5.7%. Doubling the number of people eligible for low-dose CT scans is a first step.

Currently, only 6% of eligible New York residents have been screened for lung cancer.

More than 36% of patients living in counties with the highest rate of lung cancer mortality must drive at least an hour to get a low-dose CT scan. These factors contribute to the low lung cancer screening rates.

Eddy has state-of-the-art lung cancer screening technology funded by New York State in support of Roswell Park's cancer screening, prevention and outreach efforts.

The Roswell Park Mobile Lung Cancer Screening Unit is coordinated between the departments of Cancer Screening and Survivorship, Community Outreach and Engagement and Diagnostic Radiology at Roswell Park.

For more information go to Roswellpark.org