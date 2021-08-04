Ecosystem disinfected air

As school re-open this fall and Americans head back to office, one company, R-Zero is keeping people safe from COVID-19 and all other illnesses with a layered system of smart disinfection devices using UVC and UVC light.

Grant Morgan, co-founder and CEO of R-Zero says we’ve known that UVC works to eradicate any sort of microorganism from viruses to bacteria to fungi and mold. One of the reasons that he thinks that UVC has not been adopted by organizations like schools, restaurants, businesses, restaurants, hotels and the like is that it has been cost prohibited. By adding machine learning and data science to their affordable hospital grade disinfection system, air and surfaces can now be continuously sanitized in occupied rooms while actually measuring risk and tracking usage.

Eli Harris, co-founder and president of R-Zero says they are creating a continuous automated bio-safe ecosystem that can identify risk in real time. This level of visibility has never happened in this historically invisible process.

To learn more go to rzero.com

