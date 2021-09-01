Easy meals and lunch box secrets

Most modern families face busy schedules with work, school, extra-curricular programs and limited time.

Family and lifestyle expert Donna Bozzo shows us how to create meals for your entire family as they head back to in-person school and office for the first time in months.

Her number one tip is frozen foods. She heads out to Save-A-Lot, her go-to value grocery store. It is her ultimate destination for easy meal must haves, quality ingredients, value and they always have a huge assortment of Easton’s frozen food like lasagna, macaroni and cheese and party snacks.

When you meal prep, Donna says reach for a brand you know and trust like Mott’s. She says her new go-to snack is Mott’s Mighty. It’s a new line of vitamin-packed juices and fiber powered apple sauces to help kids be their best as they grow.

Donna says she keeps vegetables in the refrigerator. When she comes home from the grocery store, she cleans them and cut them up and makes her own variety packs for sandwich bags so you always have a snack to toss in the kids backpack, or their sports bag or even mom and dad can grab one when they head out the door to work.

No matter how hectic the school year gets, Donna says don’t forget to serve up a big dose of fun. It doesn’t have to take a long time. She has a lot of ideas for that. Her book, “What the Fun,” has 427 simple ways to have fantastic family fun. The ideas area great because they don’t take a lot of time.

For more information go to tipsontv.com

