Easy egg bake for busy school mornings

In this week's Fitness Friday, Robbie Raugh shares an easy egg bake recipe to get your children's day off to a good start. This egg bake is filled with protein and fiber which increases metabolism and helps them stay alert during classes. The recipe calls for one dozen eggs and whatever other ingredients you would like to add such as peppers, bacon, mushrooms and cheese. For more tips from Robbie, please visit RobbieRaugh.com.