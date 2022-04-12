Easter and Spring brunch ideas from Limor Suss

With Spring in the air, comes egg hunts and bunny ears and of course delicious brunch and garden parties. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some of her Easter and Spring brunch recommendations.

Limor says lets’ start off with America’s favorite bunny, the Lindt Gold Bunny. The Lindt Gold Bunny is perfect on its own or as the centerpiece of your Easter basket. It is a must have tradition for people of all ages.

If you are looking for a keto friendly brunch option, Limor says to check out NuTrail’s delicious, high-quality line of granolas comprised of simple clean ingredients, no added sugar and 3 grahams or less of net carbs per serving.

Limor says wine is essential at any brunch and Cupcake Vineyard’s newest collection, signature sweets, includes wines that are bright, five and a half percent alcohol by volume and feature juicy flavors with an effervescent and delightfully sweet finish. She says the collection includes four naturally flavored offerings, red, peach, watermelon and berry and these wines pair perfectly with any of your favorite cheeses or festive spring desserts making them the perfect addition to your Easter or Spring brunch.

Lets talks better-for-you treats. Limor says level up your Easter brunch with Blue Diamond’s line of almond-based baking products. She says their almond flour is the perfect gluten-free ingredient to make plant-based recipes. It’s keto friendly, gluten free, kosher and non GMO. She says if you are like me and love a baking shortcut Blue Diamond has baking mixes too, available in brownie, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate cake and yellow cake.

