Easier fix for receding gums

Dr. John Chao is the inventor of pinhole gum rejuvenation. He has trained over 3,500 dentists in the art of the procedure, and he explains how easy this procedure is.

He says it is very easy and minimally invasive. It does not require scalpels; it does not require surgery or stitching. Dr. Chao says through pinholes they move the gums to where it belongs and then it immediately becomes a beautiful smile again.

Dr. Chao says the conventional method causes so much down time for his patients and he decided that there must be another way. He came up with this method where there is no cutting, no stitching and he was using pin holes and he developed a whole line of instruments for this procedure. He says the way that it is done is so minimally invasive we can do many teeth at the same time. Dr. Chao says because this is so easy to do, we can do maybe ten teeth in an hour because each tooth takes only a few minutes to do. He goes on to say patients can get their teeth done in a very short time, one or two hours the most and they walk out having a beautiful smile with their gum line in the right place.

