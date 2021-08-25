Dry eye disease relief

Dry eye disease affects over 16 million Americans and occurs when a person doesn’t have enough natural tears to lubricate and nourish the eye. There are multiple causes of dry eye disease including age, gender and environment conditions. Dr. Rolando Toyos, board certified ophthalmologist says symptoms like eye redness and pain can vary by individual and severity, making the condition difficult to diagnose and treat. He says this is why it’s important to see an optometrist or ophthalmologist for an evaluation when symptoms persist or interfere with daily activities.

There are various ways to treat mild dry eye, including over-the-counter drops. However, more severe cases may require a prescription.

Dr. Toyos says CEQUA is the only approved dry eye treatment to combine cyclosporine with an advanced technology called NCELL which helps deliver the medicine where it’s needed most. Once delivered, it tackles the underlying inflammation so your eyes can make their own natural tears.

Common side effects include eye pain, redness, and irritation.

For full prescribing information go to cequa.com.

