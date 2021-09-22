Dressing in the post lounge world

Carmen Ordonez, Stitch Fix style expert says now that we are getting away from the pajamas and now. we have to go back to the office for many of us and she really feels personal style is unique to all of us and it is a really great way to express ourselves but for many of us shopping online can be a little bit frustrating. That’s really where Stitch Fix comes in. Carmen says they are really transforming the online shopping experience with the launch of Stitch Fix freestyle. She says with Stitch Fix freestyle clients are shown their own selection of items that are curated to match their personal style, their fit as well as their size preferences so basically your freestyle shop is as unique as you are and no two shops are alike. With this new way of online shopping, Carmen says, you’re going to be able to instantly shop more than a thousand of your favorite brands and styles plus the inventory is always refreshing throughout the day so will be able to discover more of those items you love. Stitch Fix is also for men and for kids as well.

Carmen says what she loves the most is that the shipping as well as the returns are always free. There is not minimum order and there is no subscription required.

For more information visit stitchfix.com

