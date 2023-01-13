Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration – Together We Can Be the Dream

This Sunday there is a celebration happening here in Buffalo to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that is being held at Kleinhan’s by a very special group.

Joining Emily and Mercedes this morning to tell us more are Bessie Patterson, the MLK celebration coordinator and Pastor Craig D. Pridgen, MLK Celebration committee member.

Bessie says, “This Sunday we will be celebrating Dr. King’s life and legacy in song, speech, dance, and everything. It’s going to be happening at Kleinhan’s at 6pm.”

The theme is Together We Can Be the Dream. Bessie says in his “I Have a Dream Speech” Dr. King had some things he wanted to happen and even now in 2023 a whole of things have not happened that Dr. King dreamed about. Bessie says, “We are going to concentration on trying to make his dream a reality.”

Pastor Craig D. Pridgen says “It is one of the times when community comes together regardless of what side of the city you live on, regardless of your age. your ethnicity, your background, your bringing up, again it is a good time for community and that’s what Dr. King’s dream was, that Muslin, Jewish, African-American, nondenominational, whatever you identify yourself with, you are able to find something common and come together so it’s exciting to see so many people.”

The event is free, and everyone is invited to come. Again, it is this Sunday, January 15th at 6pm at Kleinhan’s.