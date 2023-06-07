Don't be afraid of dental work

The mouth is the gate to the entire body. Bad oral health has been linked to major diseases including dementia and heart disease. But many are afraid of dental work, especially when bone grafting and implants are involved. Dr. Mark Stein is a Maxillofacial surgeon who is an expert on major dental work and tells us not to wait and not be afraid.

Dr. Stein People says patients shouldn't be afraid because the earlier we detect something or the earlier it is addressed, the easier it is to solve. He goes on to say once patients come into an oral surgeons office, like his, they have a lot of different ways of reducing anxiety for patients such as administering intravenous sedation so for the entire time a patient is having something done, they are comfortable sleeping and when they wake up the procedure is done. This puts the patient at ease and they know there is nothing to fear.

Dr. Stein says there have been a lot of advances have been made in the area of dental implants and tooth replacement. For patients who have a lot of teeth that need removal and replacements they have techniques and they can treat all those teeth in one session under sedation. So within a few hours, with a lot of planning in the background they can remove the unhealthy teeth, place dental implants and with the assistance of their restorative dental colleagues insert teeth on those dental implants the same day.

