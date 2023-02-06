This morning the co-founders of Rachael Warrior Foundation, Lauri and Mark Wierzbicki joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about their foundation and upcoming fundraiser to combat domestic violence.

Lauri tells us back in 2018 their daughter was killed, and they decided to create a foundation in the fight against domestic violence. When asked what their mission is, Lauri says to end domestic violence through awareness.

February 25th is the Domestic Violence Blows! Mardi Gras Bash. The Brass Machine will be performing, and your ticket includes top shelf open bar, appetizers, a dessert bar and more.

In addition to the Domestic Violence Blows! - Mardi Gras Bash they are going to have three more events this year. In the Spring they are going to have a meat raffle. In the summer they are going to do yoga in the park, and they are doing Dining Out Against Domestic Violence this year.

The most recent check they made was to Child and Family Services and that donation was for $125,000.

For more information on the Mardi Gras Bash or on the Rachael Warrior Foundation visit RachaelWarriorFoundation.org