Chef Rishone Todd is joining us today to give Emily and Mercedes a dance lesson and to tell us about his event, the Dine and Dance date night experience. It is taking place on February 17th and you will receive a three course meal that he is preparing and it is followed by a basic ballroom dancing lesson. For this event the dance lesson is ballroom, but he also teaches hip hop. Chef Rishone says he also owns a dance studio with one his best friends and one of the things they teach is hip hop. Today, however, he is giving Emily and Mercedes a lesson in Argentine tango. Check out how they do.

For more information on the Dine and Dance event go to PlatedSoul.com.