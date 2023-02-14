Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Dine and Dance date night experience

Posted at 4:18 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 16:18:11-05

Chef Rishone Todd is joining us today to give Emily and Mercedes a dance lesson and to tell us about his event, the Dine and Dance date night experience. It is taking place on February 17th and you will receive a three course meal that he is preparing and it is followed by a basic ballroom dancing lesson. For this event the dance lesson is ballroom, but he also teaches hip hop. Chef Rishone says he also owns a dance studio with one his best friends and one of the things they teach is hip hop. Today, however, he is giving Emily and Mercedes a lesson in Argentine tango. Check out how they do.

For more information on the Dine and Dance event go to PlatedSoul.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up