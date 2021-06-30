Dr. Ryan Dunlop with Desktop Dental tells about the newest 3D technology that is reinventing dentures for millions of Americans who need them. This 3D mapping technology is allowing for dentist to map and make dentures within the same day instead of weeks. For more information on this technology, please click here flexcera.com.
Digital dental solutions with Desktop Dental
3D digital printing in dentistry
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 17:46:35-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.