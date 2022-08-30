Watch Now
Dr. Lucas Kandefer with the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society joins Emily and Mercedes to talk about the difference between a service and therapy dog. The main difference is that a service dog is trained to perform specific tasks for someone that needs help. An example of this would be a service dog that can alert someone when a diabetic sugar is low. When a service dog is out in public, you can usually tell this by the dog wearing a vest that shows they are service dog. Petting a service dog is not usually allowed nor would you see them being pushed around in a stroller. Service dogs are trained to stay focused on the person handling them. For more information, please visit nfveterinarysociety.org and go the links to find the therpy pet link.

