Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney helps us kick off International Women's Day

Deputy mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney joined the ladies of AM Buffalo to kick off International Women's Day. She acknowledges that though the journey gets tough, she thinks of her grandmother. She didn't have it easy and yet she never quit. To Crystal that means she can't either. Being from the East side of Buffalo, she said important for her to stay connected to the community and give back. One thing is for sure, she is a wife, mother and phenominal woman to be celebrated.