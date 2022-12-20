Delicious appetizers and dessert from Chef Rishone Todd

Chef Rishone Todd joined Emily and Mercedes today to share some holiday appetizers and a dessert and to talk about his love for dancing. Chef Todd is from Jamaica and said that his grandmother inspired his love for dancing! He owns a dance studio called Musicality Central in Kenmore NY and also teaches ballroom dancing. What can be better than all of this? The answer is combining the two.

Chef Todd let Emily and Mercedes sample and boy was it delicious! Today he brought in homemade mini crab bites with tartar sauce, cucumber scallop tacos and for dessert rum raisin ice cream.

You can do more than watch the chefs creations on AM Buffalo, he has created the Dine & Dance Date Night Experience for all couples to enjoy 3 elegant, delicious courses and a beginner ballroom lesson. The next event is the week of Valentines Day. "My Valentine Dine & Dance" is Friday 2-17-2023. Go to PlatedSoul.com to learn more or book your table for you and yours. For more information visit his website: PlatedSoul.com. Also follow him on Facebook, on his Youtube channel: Chef Rishone Todd, or email him @Platedsoulservices@gmail.com