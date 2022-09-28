Decorating cookies for Halloween with Brian from The Bakers Men Buffalo

The Bakers Men Buffalo LLC is a licensed home bakery located out of Lancaster, New York. Brian and Nick call themselves “cookiers and teachers.”

Brian is a second-grade teacher in Orchard Park by day and a cookier at night. He says it started about four years ago when he and Nick were watching some YouTube videos and they said we can do that. Brian says Nick is also an elementary art teacher, so his passion is art and color palettes. Their name is The Baker’s Men Buffalo.

This coming Monday, on the Food Network at 10pm, Brian will be on the Food Network’s brand-new show called Halloween Cookie Challenge. Brian shares how he got on the show. He says, “Two years ago, I was on The Christmas Cookie Challenge, and they decided they wanted to do a brand-new show. So, they called me up and said, Brian, would you be interested? I didn’t hesitate and I said yes!”

The show was taped in May but he is sworn to secrecy so he can’t say anything about the outcome. You can watch the show this Monday at 10pm on the Food Network.

Emily and Mercedes get a lesson in cookie decorating. The Bakers Men also have cookie decorating classes that anyone can take.