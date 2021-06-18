Dad Wisdom from Emily’s family

Emily introduces us to her parents, Dollie and Willie Lampa. Emily’s dad turns 80 this year and says his wisdom for a beautiful life is eating healthy, not smoking or drinking and praying every day.

When asked what he would say to all the new “girl dads” Emily’s day says, “be understanding.”

Emily says she gets her love of sci-fi from her dad. Emily’s says to dads you may not think your kids are listening or pay attention to what you do but eventually everything that you love becomes the things they love so have a Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there and enjoy your special day.

