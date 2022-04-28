Curious about cows? Two virtual dairy farm tours this week!

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — As spring returns to Western New York, one can't help but get excited about all the opportunities to get out and about.

However, with COVID-19 and it's numerous variants continuing to make public interactions tricky, it's good to know there are still some really great virtual events available.

Reyncrest Farm in Corfu is hosting two virtual farm tours on Thursday, April 28, 2022. This is thanks to a partnership the local farm has with the American Dairy Association North East.

One of the virtual farm tours on Thursday is geared toward elementary school students and the other is for older students.

Farmer Kelly Reynolds, who will be hosting the virtual tours on Thursday, says the virtual farm tours may be geared toward certain age groups, but the opportunity is open to everyone. Individuals, schools, families, and community groups can register to participate.

Head over to AmericanDairy.com/Tour to register or get more information.