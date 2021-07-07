Cruising is back. The CDC has given it a green light. Travel expert Eileen Ogintz says the Mardi Gras ship from Carnival resumes at the end of the month with the first roller coaster at sea. You will be able to go to Alaska starting in late July from Seattle on Princess Holland America and Carnival and other cruise lines.

Eileen says there are touchless amenities aboard, like on Princess, where you can do everything from embark, open your cabin door, order your food, disembark all with your wearable device so you keep your social distance.

There are also a lot of new itineraries. Holland America has announced 40 new cruises from San Diego this fall whether you want to cruise the California coast, or you want to go to Mexico.

Eileen says this is one time you want to work with a travel agent who is a cruise expert because they will really be dialed in to the best deals. She says you can follow cruise lines you are interested in on social media, sign up for their newsletters, check their websites for the best deals and look for things like value added amenities, like the drink packages, cabin upgrades, ship credits, specialty dining, all that sort of thing. She says there is a good website for that called cruisecritic.com that reviews ships.

