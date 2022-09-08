Creating a Buffalo Bills themed table

The Buffalo Bills game is just hours away. You may have your menu planned, but what about your table. Lisa Miles from Tattered Tulip has some great ideas for your game day table.

Lisa’s first tip is that you want to start at the bottom. She used a turf as a runner to give it that football feel.

Next, she builds layers on the table. Lisa used risers that they sell but she says you can use crates or pails as long as you create what she calls a pyramid just to create some interest on your table. Lisa also uses different shapes. For this table she has used some rectangles, circles, and ovals.

When using color on your table she recommends staying in the odd numbers. She has three on the table they are looking at. Also, when you are putting food on your table include some color like blueberries, strawberries, apples, or whatever you want to create some interest.

When you are at Tattered Tulip, they are happy to help you with ideas if you aren’t sure what to do and want some help.

Tattered Tulip has three locations, two in Lockport and one in North Tonawanda. This weekend they are celebrating their Fall Fest.

The locations are: 908 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda

3980 Lockport-Olcott Road, Lockport

4090 Lake Road, Lockport