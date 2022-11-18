Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Creating a beautiful table for Thanksgiving with Tattered Tulip

Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 15:10:08-05

Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa had a chance to visit with Lisa Miles, owner of Tattered Tulip. She shows us how to put together a beautiful kitchen table for Thanksgiving. Check out her great tips.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills