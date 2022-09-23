Creating a beautiful fall mantle with Tattered Tulip Barn

If all this Fall talk has put you into the mood to do a little fall decorating this weekend, we got something you can work on. Mercedes went to Tattered Tulip and caught up with Lisa Miles to find out how you can create your own look at home that will have you falling in love with Fall.

When decorating your mantle, Lisa says, “Your taste is different from everyone else’s. What I’m saying isn’t like a hardcore you have to do it this way. I give you some ideas to help you create a similar look with what you have in your own home or even come into one of the Tulip stores and we can help you create it.”

Tattered Tulip has three locations: They are: at 908 Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda, 3980 Lockport-Olcott Road, Lockport and 4090 Lake Avenue, Lockport

For more information go to tatteredtuliphome.com