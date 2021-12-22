COVID testing for the holidays at home

Jason Feldman, CEO, Vault Health says there are two kinds of COVID tests and we hear about them all the time. He says PCR tests which are the gold standard and often times PCR tests are done with a nasal swab or sometimes you spit in a tube and we collect saliva and we run that test and that is the most accurate test. Typically, he says, it takes overnight to run a test like that and you get the answer very quickly but you are certain whether or not you are sick or safe. The second kind of test are the rapid tests. They are really used for something different. Jason says rapid tests are really helpful when you think you have been exposed to someone who is sick or typically when our kids come home or we come home and we’re just not feeling well or we really aren’t certain that rapid test can give you an answer if in that moment, as to whether or not something is going on in your body. He says typically, they are delivered with somebody who is a medical provider who can actually give you official results you can show the airline authority, or you can show them to the school if your child is required to be tested. He says sometimes you need that test at the corner drug store, so I strongly encourage, especially during the holiday, that everybody finds a way, some way or another to have those to have around because you don’t know when your kid is going to come home from school sniffling or questioning whether or not they have a fever and you just need to know.

Jason says when you get a test, the last thing you want to do is mess it up, when it is the only one you’ve got. If you are doing a rapid test at home, he says it is really important to read those directions, follow them carefully, and do everything that is said to be done and make sure if you are swabbing, that you are making sure you are doing it according to the directions and if you are spitting into the tube, making sure you are not eating or drinking or doing anything to disrupt potential virus in your mouth.

Jason says at Vault, we have a supervised test using telehealth that we can help guide you through the process and make sure it is done perfectly and that we get that result back to you as quickly as possible knowing that it is accurate.

For more information go to vaulthealth.com