Cooper Alan is performing at the Erie County Fair tonight

Cooper Alan is performing at the Grandstand tonight at 8pm and Mel caught up him. Cooper says it is going to be especially cool to go back and go out and play for these people that have changed his life in the last year and a half and meet them face-to-face and see them sing the songs back. He says it’s going to be a new experience for him and something extremely humbling and special and he is excited about that.

Cooper Alan has never been to Western New York, but he loves people from Buffalo. He says he lives in Nashville and every time the Bills come down to play the Titans it seems like all of Buffalo just comes and visits all the bars on Broadway. He says they are the nicest people. He says they get Philly fans, they get Pittsburg fans and they are not all close to as nice as Buffalo. He says there is something about the Bills Mafia, he says we loves it. He says he roots for the Bills, he wants to see them win a Super Bowl and he was cheering for them this year and he likes Josh Allen and the whole Buffalo feeling, the spirit.

You can see the Cooper Alan concert free tonight your fair admission.

For more information about the Erie County Fair visit ecfair.org